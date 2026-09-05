Happy Saturday! We’ve had hit-or-miss showers out there today, and unfortunately isolated showers will continue into the overnight hours. Sunday morning we have a chance for more spotty showers before trending drier into the afternoon. Watch out for a high risk for rip currents at the beaches Sunday!

First, evening temperatures will be in the 60s with overnight lows in the 50s. We’ll be partly to mostly cloudy overnight with continued chances for isolated showers.

Sunday morning we’ll face more spotty showers with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

That cluster exits by the late morning, with the rest of the day looking partly sunny with a low-end chance for a spot shower.

Highs will be cooler! We’ll only reach the upper 60s and low 70s. That being said, it’s a long holiday weekend, and lots of people will still flock to the beaches.

The National Weather Service in Boston issued a rip current statement for Sunday due to the high risk for dangerous rip currents. I’d keep the little ones out of the water, but remember even the strongest of swimmers can get caught in a rip current. Heed any flag warnings at the beaches. I wouldn’t go in the water with red or double red flags flying.

The rip current statement ends Sunday evening but we’re watching the risk for Labor Day on Monday as well. If the rip current statement gets extended, we’ll let you know. I’d exercise caution either way. Otherwise, Labor Day will be a cool start in the upper 40s and low 50s before warming quickly to the mid to upper 70s with ample sunshine. It won’t be humid either.

Tuesday looks to be very similar! Not humid, a few more clouds making it partly sunny, and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Wednesday, clouds will be on the rise and humidity will be, too. We’ll still reach the upper 70s and we’re watching rain chances that night. It will be breezy, too. The rain chance continues overnight into early Thursday morning but we’ll quickly dry out and eventually see partly sunny skies again. Highs will be warm in the low 80s.

Friday and Saturday we’re looking partly to mostly sunny and cooler in the low 70s. Stay tuned!