Rollercoaster Temperatures Over the Next Several Days

Today, highs only stretched into the low 60s under overcast skies for most of the day. As we look ahead to Thursday, we’re tracking a warm-up ahead of yet another cool-down.

Overnight tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 50s.

Thursday features highs into the mid to upper 70s, along with dewpoints into the low 60s.

At least by noon, we’ll see some glimpses of sunshine through breaks in the cloud cover with temperatures near 70.

As a cold front swings in late Thursday, we can’t rule out a pop-up shower/sprinkle in the late afternoon hours into the early evening from northwest to southeast.

For your Thursday night football plans, it looks like for the Patriots forecast, a slight chance for a sprinkle, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

After the cold front clears the region, that’s when we see a cool-down. Fall-like for Friday with highs near 60 under mostly sunny skies. Closer to normal Saturday, followed by a run to near 80 by Sunday. Here’s a look at that rollercoaster of a 7-day forecast. Welcome to autumn in New England.