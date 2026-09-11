We’ve been able to enjoy plenty of sunshine on this Friday, and some dry weather as well with dew point temperatures having been in the 40s and 50s pretty much all day.

We’ll see the last of the clouds clearing as we move through the evening, leaving us with a clear sky overnight. But it’ll be clear and rather cool as temperatures fall quickly away from the 70s (where our highs have been throughout the afternoon).

Keep that in mind if you’re headed to Fenway to watch the Sox take on the Royals. We’ll be around 70 for the first pitch, but you’ll want a layer as temperatures will plummet quickly after sunset. By the end of the game, expect to be in the neighborhood of 60 degrees.

By Saturday morning, we’re waking up to lows in the upper 40s and low 50s! Chilly for this time of year! However, with abundant sunshine, we’ll find ourselves back in the low to mid 70s on the coast, and mid to upper 70s inland. We’ll see more clouds in the afternoon, though the day will stay dry.

Those clouds though? They’re out ahead of our next storm system, which arrives before sunrise on Sunday.

We’ll see showers and some heavy rain, scattered to start, but becoming more widespread mid-morning. We could hear some thunder during this time as well. The rain sticks around through the morning, tapering off early in the afternoon. The second half of the day will be drier and clouds will slowly decrease as well.

We’re back to the mid/upper 70s for Monday with plenty of sunshine, and the low/mid 70s for Tuesday with a mostly sunny sky as well. Our next chance of rain really isn’t until Thursday, at which point we could see a spotty shower or storm.