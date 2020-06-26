Scattered Afternoon Showers Saturday, Spot Storm Sunday

7Weather- A low pressure system brings in scattered showers Saturday afternoon. Behind this system, a cold front moves through the area on Sunday, giving us the chance for an isolated storm.

The best time to go golfing, or do anything outdoors on Saturday will be early in the day. Saturday morning has mainly sunny skies, and temperatures in the low 80s by 9AM. Clouds gradually increase around noon, and we hit our highs in the mid 80s, right before the showers move in.

Scattered showers/storms push in from west to east between 1-2 PM, and temperatures drop into the low and mid 70s. The heaviest rain looks to be between 4-7 PM. Most towns will get about half an inch of rain, but there will be isolated areas with higher amounts. Expect a couple of lingering downpours between 7-8 PM.

Rain chances go from 80% on Saturday, to 30% on Sunday. This means Sunday will just have hit and miss storms in the afternoon. There will be a mix of clouds and sun, and it will feel a bit muggy. Highs reach into the mid 80s. Sunday is not a bad beach day, if you don’t mind having to pick up and leave if you get stuck under an isolated storm.

Monday has a few showers inland throughout the day, and temperatures are near 80.