Have the rain gear ready to go for the day tomorrow! There will be scattered showers and the chance for a storm. Tomorrow is our wettest day, then we’ll keep a slight chance for a shower into the weekend.

A warm front will bring showers with embedded downpours tomorrow morning through early afternoon. There will be a brief lull before out ahead of a cold front, there’s another chance for a shower or storm.

Here’s a closer look at the timing below. If you’re up around sunrise (5:08 am), it’ll still be mainly dry for our region. You just wont see a lot of sun. A band of showers will lift from southwest to northeast past 7-8:00 am. By mid-morning, expect some downpours. The rain will linger through early afternoon, clearing from southwest to northeast. Toward the evening, there will be another chance for showers and storms. The best chance for storms will be west.

Tomorrow’s temperatures won’t be as warm as today, but will be closer to average with highs in the low 70s. A southeast wind will keep temperatures closer to 70° on the coast.

We’ll hold on the 70s for most of the 7-day forecast. An upper-level low will keep a daily low chance for wet weather into the weekend. Friday brings a 30% chance for showers later in the day. Saturday we’ll be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for a spot shower. Then Sunday there’s a 40% chance for a few showers. Ridging aloft will then allow us to trend drier next week and rebound closer to 80°.

Climate Prediction Centers highlights New England in the above-average temperature range for the middle of the month as we get closer to the Summer Solstice on June 20th.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black