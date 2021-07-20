The first part of this evening/tonight will be dry, and then a few storms move into the area around midnight. You might wake up to a few rumbles of thunder tonight.

Wednesday morning is mainly dry and mostly cloudy. Temperatures start off near 70º at 7 AM. It looks like skies clear a bit as we approach lunch time. If we see this clearing, temperatures will jump into the low and mid 80s. A cold front will spark up scattered showers and storms with the main window of storms between 2-8 PM. The best chance for severe weather is along and south of the Pike. This is where the atmosphere will likely be the most unstable.

Thursday has fantastic weather! It will be less humid and highs reach into the mid and upper 70s. Friday also has pretty nice weather. Skies are mainly sunny and we reach into the mid 70s. There’s a chance for a spot shower, but I wouldn’t cancel plans because of that small rain chance.

The Red Sox are back on Thursday, and we welcome them home with great weather. It will be in the low 70s at first pitch with mostly sunny skies. Friday’s game is also mainly clear with comfortable conditions. The 4PM Saturday game will have a mix of sun and clods and a temperatures near 75º in Boston.