Scattered Showers Wednesday, Sun Returns Thursday

7Weather- The unsettled weather continues tomorrow, but we finally see some sun on Thursday.

Temperatures drop into the low and mid 60s tonight, and it remains cloudy. There will patchy fog, and hit or miss showers.

Wednesday morning is overcast with patchy mist. There could be a spot shower in the morning, but the better chance for scattered showers will be in the afternoon. Temperatures start in the mid 60s, and only get into the low 70s along the coast, and into to the mid 70s inland.

Things finally clear up on Thursday! It won’t be a full day of blue sky, but I think we’ll take any sun we can get.

There will be a mix of clouds and sun with highs between 79-85º. There is also a slight chance for and inland, spot storm in the afternoon.

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the the upper 70s. There is a chance for a few showers and storms, mainly inland. Fourth of July is looking mostly cloudy with the chance for sprinkles early in the day. Highs are below average, in the mid 70s.

We needed the rain we have had the last few days. Boston only received 1.10″ throughout the first 27 days of June. In the last three days, we have received 1.56″ of rain, putting the total for the month at 2.66″.