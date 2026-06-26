We’re waking up this morning to a band of rain sliding through southern New England. That line will take the morning to move through, with shower and storm chances lowering for the rest of today and through the weekend. This afternoon, Saturday, and Sunday will not be 100% dry, but we’ll see the rain chances go down to a 30% for this evening/overnight, 20% for Saturday and just 10% for Sunday. Today you’ll notice a hint of humidity with otherwise mild temperatures and those few showers and storms.

Future radar shows how much the rain and storm chances back down later today after this morning’s steadier rain. But the chance of a shower or storm will remain with us through the entire weekend. This weekend’s rain chance would just be a shower, but later today the risk of a thunderstorm remains with some afternoon sun to provide a little extra energy for those storms this evening and overnight.

This weekend’s forecast is decent. It’s not the best weekend we’ve ever had but it’s also far from the worst. I think the biggest impact will be felt if you have beach plans. It will be a little chilly on the beaches with temperatures on the sand likely in the lower 70s. Saturday will also end up mostly cloudy on top of that. Sunday’s the brighter of the two weekend days. If you’re not heading to the beach it’s a fine weekend. There’s the risk of a spot shower both Saturday and Sunday but don’t change your outdoor plans, that chance is incredibly low. Saturday the risk of a shower is probably around 20% and just a 10% chance on Sunday.