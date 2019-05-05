Showers Linger South Today, Emerging Sunshine Monday

We started off with some light rain showers across the region, but this system will remain just to our south, so the extent of the coverage area of showers will continue to be confined south of the Pike.

Along and north of the Pike, a few sprinkles are possible through the afternoon, but expect mostly cloudy skies and unseasonably cool temperatures.

Today, high temperatures are expected to remain around 50°, slightly cooler for those under the steady showers (SE MA and the Cape and Islands), slightly warmer (along and north of the Pike- Merrimack Valley, Monadnock Region of NH). The farther north you travel, the better chance you see a glimpse of sunshine.

Clouds, patchy fog, and a few lingering showers along the Outer Cape and Islands linger overnight into early tomorrow morning, otherwise our focus turns to drier conditions. Overnight lows only slip into the mid to upper 40s.

We start off with clouds Monday before high pressure moves in, eroding away the cloud cover and allowing sunshine to emerge from northwest to southeast. High temperatures inland will stretch into the low to mid 60s, mid 50s are expected at the coast due to an onshore breeze.

Tuesday starts off dry and sun-filled, but we have an approaching cold front that wants to slide in from the northwest. Ahead of this front, temperatures are expected to stretch into the low 70s Tuesday afternoon.

Expect some showers and an embedded thunderstorm Tuesday afternoon and evening as the boundary of cooler air battles with the milder air to the south.

These showers and storms move out by Tuesday night. Drier and seasonable conditions take over for Wednesday under partly sunny skies. Most of Thursday is dry too, but we’ll notice the thickening cloud cover ahead of our next round of showers. Rain moves in after dark Thursday and will continue into Friday.

With the clouds and rain Friday, high temperatures will only reach into the mid-50s. Saturday looks drier as we enter into Mother’s Day Weekend.