Much needed rain made a return to New England yesterday afternoon and has continued into this morning. Yesterday evening we had some heavy rain in spots and that continued into this morning too — especially down across the South Coast where a flash flood warning was in effect for rainfall rates of 3+” per hour! That led to road closures and stranded cars. If you run into a flooded roadway, make sure you “turn around, don’t drown”. Radar estimated rainfall for many of us since yesterday shows widespread 1-3″ of rain with over 4″ reports across the South Coast.

Scattered showers will stay with us through the day today, but they won’t be as heavy or persistent as the rain was yesterday. The chance for showers will be with us all day today so take the umbrella with you, but there will be dry times in between the showers. The scattered showers will last all the way into the evening and overnight, but exiting by sunrise tomorrow.

Today ends up being a cool, damp, and dreary day with a lot of humidity. Clouds will hold pretty tight today, showers will be on and off through the day, and temperatures will only climb to the lower 70s.

Pinned up behind the showers today, is a drier air mass that will bring back the sunshine tomorrow and send the humidity packing too. In fact, they pay off on the other side of today’s gloomy weather will be worth the wait! Sunshine will make a return as high pressure slides in for Wednesday and Thursday. But it’s not just the sunshine that returns, the mild temperatures will make a comeback and the humidity will be much more comfortable. Something to look forward to!