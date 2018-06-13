Showers Move Out, Nice Thursday Ahead

After a gorgeous start to the work week, humidity, clouds, and a few showers found their way over southern New England for most of the afternoon and evening. Any lingering showers will slide out by 7pm, so most of your outdoor plans this evening will not be washed out.

Overnight, a stray shower with a chance for a rumble of thunder is expected around midnight for central MA, associated with a trailing cold front, but these showers will fizzle as they slide their way eastward and likely fade by the time they reach the 495-corridor. Expect muggy conditions to stick around through most of the overnight hours. Overnight lows only slip into the mid to upper 50s to low 60s.

Skies clear out into early Thursday morning, making for a sun-filled commute, so don’t forgot those sunglasses. A few clouds slide in from the north in the afternoon, but any threat of showers for Flag Day remain well to the north of our area. High temperatures Thursday range from the mid 70s to low 80s. It will be quite breezy as the system that brought a few rounds of showers today flees out to sea.

Friday, we could start off with a spot sprinkle, otherwise mostly sunny and dry by the afternoon. Highs remain in the low to mid 70s.

For the weekend, we’re expecting a warm-up on the way with highs on Saturday into the mid to upper 80s, and for Father’s Day Sunday stretching to near 90. Thankfully, it will be a drier heat since dew points will be on the comfortable side.

Monday will likely be the warmest out of the 7-day forecast with highs likely stretching into the low to mid 90s, so be sure to stay hydrated if you are working outside for an extended period of time. We’ll likely see late day/evening storms that will cool things off through the overnight hours.

Tuesday and Wednesday feature highs back to more seasonable norms.