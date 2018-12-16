Showers Moving In, Wintry Mix For the Interior Tonight

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the interior, mainly northwest of the 495-corridor through Monday morning’s commute.

As far as timing, expect rain to change over to a wintry mix after midnight tonight (for those under the advisory), then, we could see that rain/snow line advance closer to Boston by early 7AM Monday morning. Expect slick roads and sidewalks, especially those less traveled roadways and neighborhoods.

For accumulation, a coating to a half inch of snow is possible for Worcester Hills and for the interior, with most of the event being rain closer to the coastline, we’re not expecting accumulation at the coast or SE MA.

The precipitation is out of here by Monday afternoon, and then the bitter cold and blustery weather returns for Tuesday with highs only stretching into the upper 20s (brrrr), but don’t worry, this cold blast is short-lived. Temperatures moderate back into the mid-30s Wednesday, 40s Thursday and then 50s by Friday. However, the warm-up Friday comes with rain showers, but Saturday looks a little better with highs near 50 under partly cloudy skies.