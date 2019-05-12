Showery, Cloudy Mother’s Day

Have the rain gear with you as you head out the door for your Mother’s Day plans…also the heavier spring jacket may be a good idea too, as temperatures hover in the mid to upper 40s through most of the day.

We saw temperatures in the low 50s for Boston, Norwood, and Bedford, but with showers filling in through the morning, those temperatures slipped back into the 40s, which is where we will stay.

If you’re heading to Fenway for the Red Sox game, misty showers are likely, but will see some dry times, no sunshine though as thick clouds will remain over the region today.

Through the late afternoon and evening, the extent of the shower activity will be mainly south of the Pike, with the steady showers along the S. coast and the Cape and Islands. Between a quarter of an inch to a half of an inch is expected through this evening.

We dry out through the overnight under cloudy skies with temperatures remaining in the 40s, with a few spots into the upper 30s into early tomorrow morning (mainly the higher elevations).

We start off dry and cloudy, but expect some scattered showers into the afternoon and evening with highs around 50°.

Tuesday looks to be very similar to the day today, but breezy. High temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 40s! Talk about unseasonably cool as we typically see highs this time of the year into the mid 60s.

Wednesday, as the leftover showers clear out by early Wednesday morning, we’ll see some breaks of sun under mostly cloudy skies, with highs into the upper 50s…there’s some improvement!

Thursday has a passing shower in the forecast for the afternoon, otherwise remaining dry with highs into the low to mid 60s.

This upcoming Friday and Saturday feature back to seasonable conditions with highs into the mid to upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. Spotty showers early Saturday cannot be ruled out, but things could change as we get closer to next weekend.

In the meantime, I hope everyone showers their mother’s with love on this Mother’s Day!