Showery Start, Sunshine Returns This Afternoon

After a showery start to our Sunday, the showers are on their way out by midday for most of the region. Some showers will linger along Nantucket through at least 2PM.

For the Head of the Charles Regatta, the wind will continue to howl out of the northwest, but at least we’ll see emerging sunshine through the races this afternoon.

Temperatures will remain in the 40s across the area.

Looking ahead toward this evening, temperatures will plummet after sunset. Under mostly clear skies, temperatures slip into the low to mid 30s as early as 11PM tonight.

The freezing temperatures tonight has prompted a Freeze Warning for the North Shore as well as the southern coast until 9AM tomorrow morning due to temperatures slipping to near 30°. A Freeze Watch has been posted for downtown Boston.

By your Monday morning commute, don’t forget the sunglasses and that winter jacket as temperatures will be in the 30s from north to south.

Monday afternoon, temperatures near 50° and far less windy than our Sunday.

We have a chance for showers Tuesday afternoon, but those should be out of here by Game 1 of the World Series at Fenway. Temperatures will be near 50° Tuesday evening, but cooler and windy Wednesday evening with temperatures into the mid 40s under mostly clear skies.

We round out the work week on a cooler note with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s for Thursday and Friday.