Today was another beautiful day across New England. We’ll continue this beautiful weather into Saturday and for most of us on Sunday. There will be some small changes to our forecast for our southern spots with storm passing offshore.

Saturday we’re back into the sunshine with comfortable temperatures and comfortable humidity. Highs on Saturday will climb back to the lower 80s with a slight sea breeze keeping highs on the coast in the 70s. Below are high temperatures for Saturday afternoon. Gorgeous!

Sunday will bring some very small changes. For most of us it’s simply a veil of high, thin cirrus clouds that will fill the sky, giving us a faded sunshine look rather than those crystal clear blue skies. Those are thanks to a storm that’s passing off shore. However, being a little closer to that storm, there will be more clouds than that down across southeastern Massachusetts and the Cape. Not only will that take away some of the sunshine there, it will also, as a result, cut back on temperatures Sunday afternoon. Highs everywhere are slightly cooler on Sunday than Saturday, but most of southeastern Massachusetts is likely stuck in the 70s on Sunday. But don’t fret, it’s not like a fully overcast, gray day down there — just some added mid level clouds and a thicker layer of high clouds.

As you can see here, all of the precipitation will remain well off shore on Sunday. We’re in a nice wedge of dry conditions that will persist through Sunday. The center of the storm (the L) is waaaay off shore and will keep the rainfall at bay. So while we deal with the clouds, as least we don’t have to deal with rain.

This image below is a model depiction of cloud cover on Sunday. The browns correspond to dry air while the blues indicate moisture, or clouds. As you can see most of us will deal with plenty of sun and clear skies. It’s the South Shore, from Cohasset to the Cape and to Narragansett Bay that will have some added clouds on Sunday.

Because of that, Saturday is probably the best beach day this weekend. If you are heading to the beach, it should overall be a nice day Saturday. But even as soon as tomorrow we’ll see some impacts from that off shore storm. While not in the sky, that storm will churn up the seas just a bit, so the Outer Cape and especially Nantucket, will have an increased rip current risk as early as Saturday.

Of course the farther away from the storm you get, the more sun you’ll have. And that’s beyond us here in Massachusetts. It may just be a good weekend for a New England road trip! Temperatures across northern New England will be warm/mild. Below are highs for northern New England for Saturday and Sunday, respectively.