We woke up to a nice fresh blanket of snow across New England from the snow last evening and overnight. Most towns fell in the 4-6″ range with a few towns overachieving to 7″. The highest numbers were across southeastern Massachusetts, but in general it was pretty uniform across the area. These are the highest towns here, but if you want a full list and to find your town, check out this link.

Boston’s official total was 5.3″ and Worcester 4.2″. Both from their respective airports.

Now that the snow is gone, we focus on the cold. And brace yourself for the coldest air of the season! You’ll feel it starting tonight and tomorrow, but that’s just the beginning. Temperatures tonight will fall to the teens with wind chills near zero. Tomorrow afternoon, highs will climb to the lower 20s but it will feel like it’s about 10° through the afternoon.

Tomorrow will challenge for the top spot on coldest day of the winter so far. Whether it’s first, tied for first, or we end up second, it’s going to be a cold one.

But we get another blast of cold air that’s here for the weekend. That will for sure put us in first and second place for the coldest days. Both Saturday and Sunday are looking like high temperatures won’t make it out of the teens!