Snow? What Snow?

So nobody is waking up to snow this morning. The cold air was just a little too slow getting in here last night, but I don’t think anybody is complaining. But that cold air, while delayed, is still coming so today will be a chilly day. Temperatures will top out near 40 this afternoon with a breeze making it feel a bit cooler.

As the cold air rushes in this morning, we’ll have to watch for a few slick spots. We’re not talking widespread ice. We’re not talking skating rink conditions on the roads, but there could be some icy spots — especially less traveled roads and your driveway and sidewalk. The one thing that will help us is a developing north wind (pushing in the cold air). That wind will help dry off the road surfaces and reduce that ice threat. But there is a such thing as “too much of a good thing”. Winds along the South Shore and the Cape this morning could gust to 50 mph.

The area of low pressure that brought the rain yesterday and wind today will continue to slide away and as that happens will pull the clouds and strong winds along with it. So while it is cloudy this morning, we’ll break into sunshine this afternoon. Winds will also relax later today. They won’t shut off and it will still be breezy, but not as bad as this morning.

Once the sun comes in, it’s setting up shop. Nothing but sun around for both Saturday and Sunday. A fantastic weekend on the way!

You may want to call it a spring like weekend. Well go for it! Spring is officially here tomorrow!

Your weekend forecast will be bright and beautiful. Get outside and enjoy it. Saturday will feature temperatures in the 50s… cooler on the Cape. Sunday inland temperatures will climb to near 60… 40s on the Coast with a sea breeze setting up shop.