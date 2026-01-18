Happy Sunday! Our tricky coastal storm is tracking farther west, so that’s quickly increasing the snowfall forecast for most of Massachusetts.

First, we’ve got chances for spotty, light snow this morning. Late this afternoon and evening is when the snow will become more widespread and really start picking up in pace. That’s also when we’ll start to see impacts on the roads.

The snow will continue through late tonight. At times on the Cape and the islands, some mix and rain may move in.

The snow clears overnight for central Massachusetts, but spotty light snow will linger along eastern Massachusetts as late as 7-8 a.m. Monday morning.

By the time this all wraps up, there will be a widespread 3-6 inches for most of us!

Otherwise, temperatures will reach the low to mid 30s today. Monday will be partly sunny with lows near 20 and highs reaching the low 30s. However, windy conditions will make it feel much colder. Tuesday will be windier and colder. Lows drop to the teens with highs only reaching the low 20s. The wind will make it feel like the teens during the warmest part of the day. Wednesday morning will be frigid in the single digits but we rebound to the low 30s.

We’re tracking snow Wednesday evening into Thursday. Stay tuned!