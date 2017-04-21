Soggy Friday, Quiet Weekend

We’re starting out your morning with rain, and a lot of it. It’s a chilly, raw Friday forecast in store for us. Despite the mild start temp-wise in the mid-40s, when you factor in breezy onshore winds, cold rain (heavy at times) and patchy fog…well there have been nicer morning.

Good news is, these rain showers are whipping through Southern New England. While today’s storm system is giving us a soaking rain through the morning commute, we’re already seeing the back edge of this main band of rain departing western Mass. (as of 8 AM). After this morning band tracks to our SE (by the mid-morning), we’ll see scattered showers throughout the day, most of which will be light. Can’t rule out the chance for a rumble or two of thunder during the day, which would be accompanied with more moderate/heavy rainfall, but the bulk of your Friday will be soggy not soaking.

Light scattered rain showers stay with us into the evening commute, but we won’t be treated to the same widespread rain showers that we’ve seen this morning. Spotty showers and drizzle are possible late tonight, with the slight chance for this into your Saturday. By and large, your weekend looks quiet and cool, with temps in the mid-50s.

Grab the rain gear and some extra layers today & have a great weekend!!!

~Wren