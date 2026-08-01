We have a somewhat sunny but very sticky start to the weekend! We’re waking up to a nice blue sky across Southern New England, but we’ll see clouds increase throughout the day, leaving us with a mix of clouds and sun by the afternoon.

Highs will be above average for most, with temperatures inland in the low to mid 80s while the coast will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. It’ll also be quite muggy, but that trend isn’t going anywhere the next couple of days, so consider it the “norm” for now.

The other thing to note is that we could see a very isolated shower later in the afternoon. Isolated is the key word… to the point that I would plan your day around dry weather and sunshine rather than planning around rain.

Tomorrow will be similar in terms of the feel. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s, with the coast in the upper 70s and low 80s. Also, as promised, it’ll still be muggy.

The difference for Sunday is that clouds will be more widespread. Keep that in mind if you’re lookin’ for a beach day! While both days will feel just fine, with Saturday’s sunshine, I’d say is the better of the two to head to the water.

Our next front moves in Sunday into Monday, and with that, Monday will have more widespread showers and storms.

The bigger issue with this front is that, while it looks like it’ll move most of the way through Southern New England on Monday, it’ll linger a little close for comfort.

That could lead to a shower or two on Tuesday. Tuesday will be considerably drier than Monday will be, but rain chances aren’t zero. It’ll still be (you guessed it!) muggy and warm.