Southern New England in Need of Rain

7Weather- We didn’t get much snow this winter, and we haven’t received much rain this month. So far, Boston has received 7.38″ of precipitation since January 1st, putting the total 2.84″ below average.

There has been measurable precipitation 7 out of 20 days so far this month. Before March 23-24, we were really falling behind, but that system dropped 1.73″ of precipitation.

Worcester is not as far behind, but it has still been dry with 8.41″ of precipitation since January 1st, putting the total 1.80″ below average.

We will get some needed rain this weekend, but at least it won’t be rainy all weekend.

Saturday starts with sunshine and it’s cool in the low 40s. Clouds gradually move in throughout the afternoon. It gets into mid 50s by lunch time, and then we hit highs in the upper 50s later in the afternoon. There will be a southeast wind that keeps coastal areas a bit cooler in the low 50s.

There could be some light drizzle late Saturday night, and then pockets of heavier rain move in about an hour after sunrise Sunday. Temperatures will be in the low 40s, and they stay there all day.

The heaviest rain will fall in the morning. There will still be rain around by lunch time but it will be in the form of light showers. This system is slow to move out, so expect wet weather through the evening with patchy drizzle.

Most towns will get anywhere from 0.50″-1.0″ of rain.