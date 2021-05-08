Spot PM Sprinkle Saturday, Nice Mother’s Day

The clouds that greeted us this morning will be sticking around for our Saturday as we are sandwiched between two systems. A spot sprinkle chance for this afternoon, but overall many locations remain dry for much of the day, so I wouldn’t cancel any of those outdoor plans.

By 8PM, we’re still tracking the cloud cover, so unfortunately not ideal to see the KiNET-X rocket across the sky which is set to launch from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia just after 8PM. The launch was postponed to this evening, but could be postponed again.

As we celebrate all the mom’s out there, we start off Sunday under sun-filled skies and temperatures in the 50s. Highs will stretch into the mid 60s for the afternoon. By dinner time, we’ll see more clouds than sunshine.

Our next best chance for rain returns to kick off the work week. As a low moves in from the southwest, widespread rain is expected for Monday morning’s commute. Those showers should push out as the low slides just off the coast by Monday afternoon while the clouds linger.

Tuesday through Thursday is dry with highs into the 60s. Shower chances return by the end of the week.