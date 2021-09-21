Wednesday and Thursday will have spotty showers, and then steadier rain arrives on Friday.

It won’t be as cool and crisp tomorrow morning. It will feel a bit muggy with temperatures in the mid and upper 60s. It looks like the best chance of spotty showers is in the morning and then it’s mainly cloudy in the afternoon. Overall it is a bit muggy with highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday will be humid and partly cloudy. Temperatures start in the mid and upper 60s and highs reach into the upper 70s. There could be a spot shower, but most of us stay dry throughout the day.

The steadies rain arrives Friday. It’s a day where you’ll want to take the rain gear with you. It’s not looking like heavy rain, but just enough to carry the umbrella around. Most of the day has on and off showers. It it humid with highs in the mid 70s. It won’t amount to much rain with most locations receiving less than 0.50″ of rain.

The Making Strides of Boston is this Sunday and it looks like the weather will be pretty nice! As on now it is looking mainly sunny with temperatures in the mid 60s as the race starts and near 70º mid-day. It will be breezy at times throughout the morning.

Saturday might have lingering showers from the system that brings rain Friday. It clears up Sunday with highs in the low 70s.