Spring-Like Warm-Up for Friday, Sunny with a Seasonable Chill for St. Patrick’s Day Festivities

For our Friday, we will be well above normal for high temperatures into tomorrow afternoon. However, with the warm-up into the 60s, we also see the threat for a few showers during the day, with a spare downpour for SE MA and the Cape into your Friday evening.

Tonight, expect temperatures to only slide into the 40s for most spots with the clouds sticking around.

By Friday morning’s commute, temperatures will be around 50 for the majority of the region!

The warm-up continues into the afternoon, along with a shower threat, but it does not look to be a washout out by any means.

It will also be breezy with gusts up to 30MPH out of the south at times.

Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 50s through Friday evening.

We have a double dose of cold fronts, the first one sweeping through Friday night. This will push out the 60s, and bring back the 50s for Saturday, but be warned, it will also shift the wind direction to out of the NW, so a chilly breeze will cool things off through the day.

Sunday features high temperatures closer to seasonable under mostly sunny skies. Picture perfect for any of your outdoor St. Patrick’s Day plans.

A quick sprinkle/flurry is possible Monday, otherwise we are cooler to start the next work week before warming up just in time for the first day of spring on Wednesday with highs into the upper 40s.