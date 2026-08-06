If you’ve been at outside at any point today you already know: it’s hot, it’s humid.

Heck, you might even know that if you haven’t been outside, considering how hard it is to avoid this humidity! We’ve had dew point temperatures in the 70s all day.

On that note, between the heat and humidity, we’ve had feels-like temps in the 90s and, with that, a Heat Advisory for most of Massachusetts.

Make sure you’re taking breaks in the a/c when you can, and drink plenty of water (remember, you ideally want to do so before you get thirsty)!

That Heat Advisory will continue tomorrow, as the heat and humidity stay put. Be prepared for another tropical-feeling day! Temperatures will once again be in the 80s/low 90s, while dew points will remain in the 70s.

In terms of precipitation– we’re still keeping an eye on a few pop-up storms today, and we could have a few Friday afternoon/evening as well.

Storm chances are higher in Western/Central MA for Friday, though one or two cells could sneak farther east.

As for the weekend? Not too much changes. We stay awfully toasty (for this time of year or any other, for that matter), with highs in the upper 80s/low 90s both weekend days.

You’ll find some relief at the beaches (particularly the Cape and Islands), but that’s just about it. We still have a chance of a few pop-up showers and storms Saturday, and while they’re not zero, rain chances remain low on Sunday as well.

Monday, we finally catch a break. Kind of. The heat certainly doesn’t break– temperatures will once again be in the upper 80s and low 90s. However, the humidity finally dips a bit, leaving us with a hot but slightly more manageable day.

That begs the question: when will the heat finally break? Right now, it looks like the answer is: the middle of next week. A series of fronts (and a change in our upper-level pattern) will help to nudge the heat and humidity down during the second half of the week.