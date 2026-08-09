Good morning and happy Sunday! We have another hot, relatively humid day ahead, but it’ll be a beautiful day overall!

We’re starting out with temperatures in the 70s, and while dew point temperatures are still in the 60s and 70s, they’re starting to fall a little bit (especially in comparison to what we saw/felt yesterday).

The afternoon will be just as hot as yesterday– temperatures largely topping out between 85-90 degrees. However, it’ll be ever-so-slightly less humid, and mostly sunny, making for a solid, if not very summery day.

Keep the heat in mind if you’re headed to Fenway for the Sox game! The first pitch will be at 1:35PM and we’ll be at our daytime highs during the course of the game. Make sure you’re staying hydrated, as feels-like temps will be in the 90s!

Rain chances today aren’t zero, but they’re incredibly slim. We do have the potential of a shower or storm today (mainly after 5 PM), but plan for a mainly dry (and mainly sunny) day overall.

Rain chances go up tomorrow, especially in the afternoon and evening. We’re looking at a few showers and storms as a cold front comes through. We could still see a lingering shower or storm on Tuesday as another front comes through, but most of the day remains dry.

This chain of events, however, will be a catalyst for change in the weather. It’ll still be a touch humid Monday to Wednesday, but significantly less so than what we’ve seen the last few days. Temperatures fall back toward normal as well.

We have one more good chance for rain and storms in the next 7 days, and that’s with another system moving through New England on Thursday. However, I think you’ll be a big fan of the air mass that settles in afterward! Friday and Saturday are looking seasonable, dry, and mostly sunny! What a way to end the week and start the weekend!