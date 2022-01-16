7Weather- A storm system moves in tonight bringing rain, snow, wind and coastal flooding.

We’ll start with what I think will be the greatest impact for our area, the strong winds. This system is fast-moving, but it is strong. It is possible that we have gusts up to 65 mph at the immediate coastline. Gusts that high can bring down trees which could then lead to power outages.

It is looking like we’ll have numerous power outages along the North Shore, South Shore, South Coast, and the Cape & the Islands.

If you’re in these locations and you’re planning on working from home on Monday, charge your devices now so that they are fully charged if you do lose power.

The windiest window will be from 5AM – Noon Monday.

The second concern is coastal flooding. I just talked about how strong the wind will be. Well it’s going to be a southeast wind, so water will be pushed inland from the gusty wind. Minor coastal flooding is likely along the South Shore around high tide at 11AM with isolated pockets of moderate flooding.

Moderate coastal flooding is more likely during the 11AM high tide on the North Shore where the coastline is more exposed.

Alright now to the rain/snow moving in. The thing to note with these snow totals is that if you’re not up early enough, you’ll miss it since a lot of the snow will be washed away by the rain.

A coating-2″ is forecast to fall between 128 and I-495 from 12AM-3AM, and then it’ll change to rain.

2-4″ likely fall from Nashua, NH down to Worcester from 12-4AM, and then it changes to sleet and eventually all rain.

4-6″ are possible for northern Worcester County from 12-6AM, and then the precipitation changes to a wintry mix, and then rain.

Heavy rain will fall from 6-10AM. It is possible that we get 1-2″ of rain during this short amount of time. This could lead to street flooding for the Monday morning commute. There could even be thunder associated with these downpours.

The downpours could be heavy enough to bring strong wind down from the cloud level, leading to the power outages we talked about earlier.

The heavy rain ends by 11AM, and then we’re left with spotty showers in the early afternoon. It’ll still be windy, but we’re no longer talking the damaging wind gusts.

You’ll feel the wind when you walk out the door on Tuesday. That gusty wind will make it feel like the single digits and teens in the afternoon. It’s not as cold on Wednesday, but it’ll likely be overcast.