Strong Storms Move Out, Cooler Tomorrow

Tuesday brought a dose of summer-like temperatures and summer-like thunderstorms just in time for the evening commute. Rainfall rates were upwards of 2″-4″ per hour, but thankfully these were fast-moving storms that lasted nearly a quarter of that time.

As far as storm damage, Connecticut received the more volatile storms, including a few tornado-warned cells over the course of the afternoon. The Tornado Watch for our area has since been cancelled as storms have weakened.

For Boston, most of the rain will clear the area by at least 9PM this evening.

The set-up for strong storms today included a strong temperature gradient between the warmer airmass over top of New England, battling with the strong cold front that lurched in by the late afternoon. We saw high temperatures today stretch into the low to mid 80s. Boston saw a high temperature of 84 degrees, but after the leading edge of strong storms moved through, temperatures quickly dropped to 64 degrees. That’s how strong of a difference between airmasses, 20 degree cool-down over less than 2 hours.

Speaking of the cool-down, Wednesday under mostly cloudy skies and with the cooler airmass overhead, high temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 50s.

By Thursday, we bounce back into the 70s under partly sunny skies.

Friday, we start off dry under mostly cloudy skies, but showers will likely move in by the evening. Highs stretch to near 60.

The weekend brings another dose of showers and cooler temperatures at least for the start of it. Saturday, highs will struggle to make it out of the 50s with showers moving through. Sunday, a lingering shower is expected, but we at least stretch into the mid to upper 70s with some peeks of sun.

Check out the latest update to the 7-day below: