Summer Heat Today, Much Cooler Sunday

It certainly feels like summer across the region for our Saturday afternoon. We kick off the weekend with highs near 90 Saturday afternoon ahead of a cold front that will be lurking just to our north. Most of the day will be dry, muggy and hot, before an isolated thunderstorm strolls in late day as the cold front moves in.

As far as timing, for the NH seacoast, rumbles of thunder could pop up between 5-7PM with a few of those storms entering the northeastern corner of MA just after 7PM. Overnight we’ll see scattered showers as the wind direction shifts to out of the northwest, eating away at the summery warmth. Lows tonight slide into the low to mid 60s.

The cold front ushers in a big cool down for Sunday. We go from near 90 today to mid-50s Sunday afternoon, which is why Saturday will be the better beach day.

We start off Sunday with clouds and a few lingering showers, but it doesn’t look like a complete washout…gloomy and cool, yes…washout, no. An easterly wind Sunday will also keep us much cooler at the immediate coastline. We’ll see a few on and off showers just outside the 495-corridor into the afternoon.

Memorial Day Monday is all about improvement in the weather. We could start off with some light drizzle for the Memorial Day parades, but then, we will likely dry things out under mostly cloudy skies. We climb back to near 70 inland, near 60 at the immediate coastline.

As everyone heads back to work after an extended holiday weekend, temperatures climb back to near 80 midweek. In the meantime, wherever the weekend takes you, we wish you safe travels and wonderful time spent with family and friends.