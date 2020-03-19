Summer Like Friday

It was cool and raw out there today, but that changes tomorrow. We’ll get both the warm and the cold front of our next system in one day so prepare for weather whiplash. The warm front will move through tomorrow morning and bring a few showers with some downpours early in the morning.

During the day we’ll be rather cloudy but dry. Temperatures will climb to near 60 with the clouds for lunch time and a little sunshine late will push us to the upper 60s and near 70 (cooler on the Cape and South Coast).

The cold front follows shortly after dinner time and bring some strong winds and downpours.

There is the potential that a few of those evening storms are strong or severe. The best chance is for gusty winds but we cannot rule out some rotating thunderstorms either. That risk is low but not zero.

The cold front is potent. Cold air will fill in for the weekend, but thankfully we’ll have a lot of sunshine.