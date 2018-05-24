Summer-Like Warmth For the First Half of the Holiday Weekend

After a cooler and quiet Thursday, we’re in for a quick warm-up for Friday and Saturday, kicking off the unofficial start to the summer season with high temperatures surging into the upper 80s.

However, Friday will be a much more comfortable heat than Saturday. Saturday, dewpoints rise into the 60s, making it a little more muggy than Friday. Friday remains dry along with most of Saturday. It’s Saturday evening as a cold front slides in from the north, that spurs up a few showers and storms.

It’s likely around dinner time for southern NH and the NH seascoast, then the line of showers and storms cross over the MA / NH border, just after dinner time and just before dusk Saturday night.

We’ll see lingering showers into Sunday as the cooler air sinks southward. We could see a 30-degree difference between Saturday and Sunday’s high temperatures. Some spots will struggle to make it out of the 50s Sunday afternoon with an onshore flow (the ocean temperature remains in the upper 50s for now), along with mostly cloudy to overcast skies and occasional showers, it will not be the nicest of the weekend days.

However, the rain does wash away some of the pollen count, making Sunday and Monday much more bearable for any of those allergy sufferers across the region.

Memorial Day Monday brings some improvement with highs stretching back into the low 70s inland, slightly cooler at the coast with a few lingering showers, but the second half of the day looks drier for any of your outdoor plans.

As everyone heads back to work following the extended weekend, temperatures rebound back into the low to mid 80s Tuesday through Thursday under mostly to partly sunny skies…go figure the showers clear out and we warm-up as everyone heads back to work.

