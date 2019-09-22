Summer Warmth Sticking Around

Today is the last day of astronomical summer, but it looks like the summery weather will be spilling into the first day of fall.

Astronomical fall kicks off at 3:50am Monday, but it certainly will not feel like it with highs stretching into the mid to upper 80s both today and tomorrow.

For the rest of your Sunday, we’re tracking sun-filled skies and unseasonably warm temperatures. Highs are expected to be at least 10-15 degrees above average this afternoon. Heading to the Patriots game this afternoon? Don’t forget the SPF and the sunglasses, you will most certainly need both.

If you’re heading to the local beaches, temperatures will be cooler along the South Coast and the Cape and Islands due to a southwesterly breeze off the cooler ocean waters.

Tonight, temperatures do not falter all too much. Overnight lows are expected to remain in the mid to upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

We’ll see increasing clouds through the day Monday, but it will still be very much warm, a tad bit humid and breezy with gusts up to 25 mph.

A broken line of showers are expected after 7PM Monday evening (so no showers expected during daylight hours…reminder, sunset is now before 6:45pm).

Scattered showers continue Monday night into early Tuesday, with the bulk of the region drying out by daybreak, with just a few lingering showers for the Cape and Islands by 7AM Tuesday.

The cold front that brings the showers in, pushes out by Tuesday late morning, ushering in cooler air from the northwest and the return to sunshine by Tuesday afternoon. The rest of the work week remains dry and remains above normal through the end of the 7-day.

This is still prime time for the tropics. As of this morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has added Tropical Storm Karen to the list of named storms this year. Karen is expected to remain a tropical storm as it turns northward towards Puerto Rico over the next couple days.

We’re also watching Tropical Storm Jerry, moving north and bringing tropical storm force winds likely to Bermuda within the next 24 hours. Jerry will continue to remain out to sea over and away from southern New England.