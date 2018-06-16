Summery Heat

What a picture perfect day for any outdoor plans- low humidity, mostly sunny skies, and highs into the mid-80s. Pretty much goldilocks weather compared to yesterday’s unseasonably cool day.

However, temperatures will be on the rise through Monday afternoon, so I’m hoping everyone has their fans, and A/C’s ready to go.

Sunday brings high temperatures into the mid to upper 80s inland, an onshore wind keeps temperatures slightly cooler at the coastline for Father’s Day. We will be under ample amounts of sunshine from start to finish, so if you’re outside tomorrow, be sure to wear and reapply the sunscreen.

As everyone heads back to work and school Monday, the humidity creeps back in along with the near record-breaking heat.

By the middle of the afternoon, some places could reach a heat index into the triple digits. It will be a hazy, hot, and humid start to the week, but at least a cold front will be diving down from the northwest, allowing for cooler air to settle in for the rest of the week.

As that cooler airmass bumps out the hot and humid airmass, we’ll likely see the threat for thunderstorms late Monday into early Tuesday morning.

After the storm threat wanes, Tuesday remains mostly cloudy with highs into the lower 80s. Wednesday features less humidity and mostly sunny skies. Thursday, the Summer Solstice, also remains dry with highs into the mid-80s.