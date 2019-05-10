Sun Returns Saturday, A Spot Shower Sunday

We’re forecasting some improvement for Mother’s Day, so much so, that it’s not a complete washout like it was shaping up to be earlier this week.

As for this evening, the clouds stick around, with a few spotty showers. These shower chances will exit just a little after midnight, but a thin veil of cloud cover will linger into early Saturday morning.

A cold front will clear the region, taking the clouds and the shower chances out to sea, allowing sunshine to return through most of our Saturday, pumping up those temperatures into the upper 60s, we wouldn’t be surprised with a few 70s sprinkled on the map.

Saturday looks to be the pick of the weekend for any of your outdoor plans (perfect day for those baseball/softball or soccer games that were cancelled earlier in the season).

Now Mother’s Day does not look as bad as the forecast was indicating earlier in the week. The system that is down to our south, over the mid-Atlantic states, will remain to our south, as another system forms along the immediate coast (by the Carolinas. The precipitation associated with these two systems will likely just skim southern New England (remaining along and south of the Pike…it even could remain as far south as the South Coast and the Cape and Islands).

In southern NH, we could even see some breaks of sunshine, including parts of the Merrimack Valley, the Monadnock Region, and even into north central MA. With that slight chance for some sunshine, that will allow temperatures to jump…into the 60s north, 50s likely south where the clouds will stick around longer.

The systems I talked about for Sunday’s set-up will bring showers in for Monday that will linger into Tuesday, along with the cloud cover.

High temperatures will be on the cooler side with highs into the low 50s to upper 40s! These roller coaster temperatures will rise towards the end of the next work week, back to seasonable conditions for mid-May with highs into the mid to upper 60s.