It’s a beautiful, sunny start to our Sunday! Temperatures are in the 60s this morning, and while they’ll go up a good bit this afternoon, it won’t be nearly as toasty as the last few days have been.

Highs will largely be in the mid to upper 70s, with a few spots (particularly on the South Shore) in the low 80s. But temperatures aren’t the only things increasing today– clouds will increase as well as low pressure moves in from the north.

As a result of this next disturbance we’ll see a partly to mostly cloudy sky in the afternoon, as well as a few showers and a thunderstorm or two. Showers will be few and far between, but still something to note if you want to spend time outside, especially after 2PM.

Once we get closer to 5-7PM the chance of a thunderstorm or two increases, particularly for eastern Massachusetts. Unlike yesterday, today’s potential storms don’t look severe.

We could see some heavy rain with any storm that sets up, as well as thunder/lightning and perhaps some gusty winds, but all below severe limits.

As much as tracking rain on the weekends has been a pain for us all (this makes 6 weekends in a row where we’ve had at least one day with rain), we actually do need the rain. We’re in a rainfall deficit in Boston, Worcester, and many other cities across the Bay State. So… while these extra drips and drops today may not be ideal for the weekend, there’s a silver lining somewhere.

Low pressure moves out tonight and… yah, you probably already know how this next part goes… the start of the workweek looks gorgeous. In fact, Monday is my pick of the week for you to try to get outside. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s with tons of sunshine and a nice, dry feel. It’s the only day in the 70s this week! Tuesday rolls around and we see temperatures jump into the mid and upper 80s.

We keep the warm air building throughout the week– Wednesday will be right around 90 degrees, and Thursday, Friday & Saturday will all be in the mid to upper 80s.

The week will also get muggier as the days go on– we go from a dry feel early in the week to a somewhat sticky, summery feel by Thursday & Friday. With that heat & humidity, as well as a few disturbances late in the week, comes a chance for a few isolated storms. We could see a shower or storm late on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.