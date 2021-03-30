Sunniest March in 14 Years

Well if you got to spend any time outside today, lucky you! It was a beautiful afternoon with wall-to-wall sunshine which really has been the trend this March. In fact, March and December are typically our cloudiest months in Boston. If you thought this March didn’t seem to fall in line, it’s not your imagination. This is the sunniest March we’ve had since March 2007!

And today is the last of it… at least for March. So get outside this evening and make the most of it. We’ll increase the clouds overnight with temperatures falling to the 40s.

The increasing clouds tonight are ahead of rain showers that move in tomorrow evening. We’ll start the day dry (cloudy, but dry) with rain moving in by the evening. Rain showers will then be with us through mid afternoon on Thursday — the first day of April.

Rain is much needed though. We’re finishing March running 2-3″ below average in the rain department. And that’s just March. So we’ll start April off on the right foot. Nearly an inch of rain coming to much of the area Wednesday and Thursday.

Of course Thursday is not only the first day of April but it’s also the Sox home opener at Fenway! A true sign of spring! The rain showers will be ending during the game. Temperatures will be mild despite the rain, climbing to the 50s.

Past home openers have had just about everything. Mild in 2017, chilly in 2018, a few spot showers in 2019, and then of course there was 2020. But that comes with an * since opening day happened in the middle of summer to which the temperature on opening day was in the 70s.

So as we head into April here’s what to expect, strictly based on averages. Average high temperatures start the month near 50 and will finish the month near 60. On average we get just under 4″ of rain and just shy of 2″ of snow. More fun April stats coming your way tomorrow so stay tuned!