If you’re up early this morning and off to work, you’ll need a minute or two to either warm the car up or scrape that windshield, just like yesterday morning. Many towns are down below freezing this morning! Brrrr!

This isn’t unusual though. At Logan (as of this writing at 6am) the low temperature so far is 33° so technically we didn’t even freeze there. But if we did, it would be fairly normal. On average the last spring freeze in Boston is April 9th. The latest it’s happened is May 3rd.

Of course those numbers are for Boston. When you leave the city the late spring freeze comes a lot later. Most of us across Metro West and the Merrimack Valley see that happen in late April, while outside of 495 doesn’t see their last freeze until May. So, yes, there are plenty of chilly nights and mornings to come.

Today will be a chilly day, but the sun will go a long way this afternoon. On the coast it is going to be a pretty brisk day with numbers stuck in the 40s. Inland won’t be quite as bad, making it to the lower 50s. The sun is the same strength as it is on August 21st! If you were out watching the Marathon yesterday, you know what I mean. When the clouds were in, it was pretty chilly. While a small parting of the clouds and the sun made it feel warm… even if it actually wasn’t.

While chilly, it’s certainly better than what tomorrow will be. Tomorrow will be a bit of a raw day with showers and cold temperatures. Everyone will be stuck in the 40s tomorrow with scattered showers. The showers will favor the morning hours, but a few will be be possible in the afternoon, too.