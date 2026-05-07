After a dreary early morning (particularly for SE MA), clouds have retreated to give us a beautiful, sunny end to our Thursday!

Temperatures have been in the 60s, and will slowly fall as we move into this evening. If you’re headed to Fenway to watch the Sox play the Rays (first pitch 7:10 PM), expect temperatures to be around 60 in the first inning, and closer to 50 by the end of the game– definitely worth it to bring a jacket if you get cold easily!

We wake up in the 40s tomorrow morning– a cool start to an overall cooler but nice enough day for early May in New England. We’ll be in the upper 50s and low 60s in the afternoon with a mix of sun & clouds. We could see a few spotty showers, but rain does not dominate the day! Nor should it ruin your Friday night plans.

Saturday, however, is trickier. Unfortunate timing considering the Sox, graduation events, and PorchFest in Somerville, but that’s why we prepare you ahead of time!

Our next storm rolls in bringing clouds throughout the morning and showers by Saturday afternoon.

We’ll be in and out of the showers, and could also see some heavy rain in the evening. It’ll be breezy in the evening as well.

Highs will be in the neighborhood of 60 degrees.

Sunday (Mother’s Day!!!) is shaping up to be a nicer day. It’ll be breezy (gusts in the 20s) with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs, however, will be much warmer! We’ll see numbers in the upper 60s and low 70s! While the breeze may be something to note for the folks trying to have brunch outdoors with their mother-figures, it’ll be an otherwise nice day to get outdoors considering the temperature.

Timing is on our side for the most part for Sunday as well. We could see a shower or two in the second half of the day, but showers mainly hold off until evening. On that note, steadier and heavier rain comes back for us on Monday.