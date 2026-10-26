Yes, the dry pattern rolls on! All week long we’ll have sunshine with a roller coaster ride of temperatures. We start warm today with temperatures in the upper 60s and close to 70 degrees! A cold front will come through tonight and cool us back down to the 50s tomorrow. Spoiler alert: we should be in the 50s this time of year! Despite a cold front coming through, we get nothing in terms of rain. We’ll have clouds that move in this evening and they’ll be gone by tomorrow morning with plenty of sunshine making a return.

But as fast as we cool down, we warm back up. It’s a quick drop the mid 50s tomorrow but each day for the rest of the week is warmer than the one before and we’ll return to the lower 70s by the time the weeks is done on Friday!

The entire week will stay dry and it looks like we’ll stay dry all the way through the upcoming weekend (meaning Halloween) and the next chance of rain won’t arrive until early November!

With the next chance of rain over a week away, we’ll easily make it to first place for longest dry stretch of weather in 2026!

Temperatures will be cooler on Halloween (Saturday) but it’s more typical than the lower 70s that will be here on Friday. Highs will generally make it to the lower 60s Saturday afternoon, with numbers sliding back to the 50s for Saturday evening.