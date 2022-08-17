Well we don’t need to sugar coat it… today’s forecast was a bit of a bust. I thought we’d have more rain than we did. In fact we even saw some sun break out from the clouds. We wrapped in a few spotty showers this afternoon and we’ll keep a spotty shower or two in the forecast tonight and early tomorrow. We’ll have clouds around in the morning tomorrow with sun developing in the afternoon.

That will set up an OUTSTANDING weekend and even long weekend if you are lucky enough to have Friday off. We’ll have sunshine all three days. Friday will have low humidity with the warm air and sunshine. Saturday will feature a filtered sunshine with warm temperatures (cooler coast though with a sea breeze). Sunday will be back in the 80s but you’ll notice more humidity on Sunday with a small chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.