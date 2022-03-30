After a cold start to the work week, today’s the day we turn things around. It’s a chilly start to the day and wind chills are down into the teens, but there’s nice improvement today. We have sunshine for most of the day and the wind will fade away. We’ll increase the clouds late ahead of some very spotty sprinkles or light showers this evening.

The more widespread rain arrives Thursday, and specifically Thursday night. Unfortunately there’s still a chance of a few light showers or sprinkles during the day tomorrow, but the significant rain is not until Thursday night.

There’s a lingering shower possible through the day on Friday but Friday is not anywhere close to a washout.

This has been a steady week of improvement. Despite the rain on Thursday, it’ll be nice to have the 60s back to close out the work week.

With sunshine and now warmer temperatures and a fresh rain, allergy suffers get those tissues on standby this weekend!