The Chilly Pattern Continues

It will be another cold night across the area with temperatures dropping into the teens and low 20s.

We will wake up to cold temperatures Sunday morning but the afternoon will feature highs about 10 degrees warmer than Saturday, into the mid-30s.

A system brings soaking rain to the Southeast on Sunday and snow for parts of North Carolina and Virginia. That system won’t make it to us. A high pressure system blocks it and keeps it away from southern New England. Expect plenty on sunshine on Sunday and calm conditions.

Monday and Tuesday kick off the week with highs in the low and mid-30s and it remains sunny.

Cold air dips down again Wednesday and clouds will gradually move in throughout the day. There could be a few snow showers near the Cape & the Islands late Wednesday evening.

We go up from there, Thursday will have highs in the mid-30s and it looks to be mostly sunny. Friday will be mild in the mid-40s and it will be mostly cloudy.

It looks like we break the dry pattern as we head into next weekend. A low pressure system is expected to being in rain Friday night into Saturday.