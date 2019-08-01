The Heat Wave Ends, Fantastic First Few Days of August

What a way to end the month of July! Concluding a four day stretch of 90°+ heat, the oppressive humidity AND a line of severe thunderstorms that brought impressive and damaging wind gusts from west to east through the afternoon, July 2019 ended with a bang and will be remembered in the record books.

For the month of August, at least we start off with sunsets after 8PM, but as we get closer to September, we lose those daylight hours…sunrise by August 31st will be just after 6AM and the sunset will be a little before 7:30PM. Overall, we dock 76 minutes of daylight over the course of the month.

But, hey, we still have good news! Today, we’ll see lower humidity and milder temperatures compared to what we dealt with over the last several days. It’s officially a refreshing start to the month of August with highs into the low 80s at the coast, mid to upper 80s inland.

Tonight, under mainly clear skies, temperatures slip into the upper 50s to low 60s, making for a great night to turn off the AC and open the windows. Dewpoints will also fall through the overnight.

Speaking of lower humidity, dewpoints slip into the upper 50s Friday, making it the pick of the week with highs similar to the day today.

The weekend brings highs into the mid to upper 80s inland with a spot shower/storm both weekend days, but the weekend will be filled with mainly dry times.

The next best chance for showers and storms will be next Wednesday after Tuesday’s highs reach around 90°.