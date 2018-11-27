Third Wettest November for Boston

It has been a wet November! So far Boston has recorded 9.28″ of rain, making it the third wettest November on record, and putting us 5.57″ above average for the month.

So far, 15 out of 27 days have had measurable rainfall this month.

It doesn’t look like we’ll move up to second place in the next few days. There is only a slight chance for showers on Wednesday that won’t amount to much.

Since January 1, 2018, we’ve had 50.62″ of precipitation. So far, that puts us us at the 17th wettest annual total.

Worcester has had the second wettest November and the second wettest Autumn on record.