We may be flipping the switch from weekdays to weekend, but Mother Nature still won’t flip the switch on this sticky, steamy pattern!

We’ve had feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s today, and with the ongoing heat and humidity, our Heat Advisory will hang on through 8 PM this evening. That means the Advisory will last through the start of the Sox game (first pitch 7:10PM).

During the game, aside from dealing with the warmth, we also may see an isolated shower or storm– not just for Boston, but for all of Southern New England. Storm chances aren’t overly high, but a few pop-up showers and storms are possible in the late afternoon and evening.

At that point, temperatures will be falling toward our overnight lows… which are still warm for this time of year. Expect lows in the 70s (when we should be in the mid 60s). It’ll also be very sticky overnight, so be mindful that it will be a bit hard to find relief if you don’t have a/c. Whether it’s today, or later this evening, make sure you’re drinking plenty of water and finding a/c when you can!

As for the weekend– things are looking very much the same. It’ll be hot & humid with temperatures largely in the mid/upper 80s and low 90s both days. We do have a chance of a shower or storm each day.

Rain chances are slightly higher on Saturday than on Sunday, but both days, rainfall looks very isolated. Plan for a mainly dry weekend overall!

With that in mind, the beaches are the place to be this coming weekend! Temperatures will mainly be in the 80s, and you’ll find a little relief between the breeze and the water.

The humidity finally breaks on Monday! The heat doesn’t (highs will still be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s), but dew point temperatures will finally dip into the upper 50s and low 60s, giving us some relief from the stickiness… and from heat indices above 95 degrees. It’ll be a mostly sunny day otherwise.

Tuesday, showers and storms roll back around as a cold front comes through. This will be the thing that finally turns this pattern around! Temperatures fall into the low 80s for the middle and end of next week!