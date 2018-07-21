Trading In the Sunglasses for Umbrellas Sunday

All good things must come to an end…including nice weather days.

Saturday kicked off our weekend on a great note under plentiful sunshine, highs in the 70s, and low humidity, it was picture perfect for any of those outdoor plans. Sunday, albeit not a washout, will be the transition day to rain and the return of the tropical-like humidity.

Flash flooding is not out of the question, especially under the heaviest of downpours. An isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out with some gusty winds, so just be weather aware.

The severe weather threat for Sunday is low, but cannot be completely ruled out. Some of these storms could reach severe potential in SE MA, otherwise the rest of the region is still under a threat for heavy rain and gusty winds.

For now, a High Surf Advisory has been issued for the south coast, Cape & Islands for the local beaches Sunday due to battering surf, rip current risk, and the possibility of 6-8 foot breakers.

We’ll see batches of rain showers on & off through our Sunday afternoon, a lull by midday before a threat for some thunderstorms by the middle of the afternoon.

The bulls eye for the most rainfall will likely be western MA, the Berkshires and central MA where rainfall totals will likely be between half of an inch to an inch, quarter of an inch to half an inch closer to the coastline.

The unsettled weather doesn’t look like it will be changing anytime soon. The system that is bringing all of this tropical-like moisture will slide to the northwest into early Monday, allowing for the humidity to swing back in for most of the work week.

Plus, a “Bermuda High”, a dome of high pressure over the mid-Atlantic, will continue flow out of the southwest into New England, keeping the threat of showers/storms, as well as the humidity, over southern New England.

-Meteorologist Jackie Layer