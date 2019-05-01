Unseasonably Cool Start to May

Typically, the saying goes, “April Showers bring May flowers.” However, this year, the exceptional amount of rain over the course of month of April, has certainly brought most plants across the region into full bloom.

We rounded out April 2019 with over 6.5″ of rainfall, nearly 2.8″ above normal, landing us 13th wettest April’s on record for Boston.

For May 1st, normal high temperatures are at least in the 60s. Today, we were just a little shy of that, with highs into the mid to upper 50s with overcast skies and a few showers.

Overnight, the clouds stick around with some areas of drizzle. Temperatures remain in the low to mid 40s for most spots, near 50° in the city.

Thursday features isolated showers, but a tale of two different seasons…depending on where your Thursday plans take you.

If you’re farther north, expect to wear the heavier spring jacket. Temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 40s. through the day (especially in NE MA, Merrimack Valley, southern NH). For some, temperatures will be higher in the morning, before cooler air sinks southward. The warmest spots in our viewing area will likely be along the S. Coast with highs into the mid 50s.

We also see a few spotty showers along the front. Tomorrow is not a washout, but certainly not the nicest day of the week (and certainly not the warmest).

We make some improvement in the temperatures for Friday, but we still have scattered showers in the forecast (along with overcast skies).

A few lingering showers EARLY for the South Coast, Cape and Islands on Saturday, but these should exit by at least 11AM.

Otherwise, we’re tracking some sunshine emerging from north to south on Saturday, making it the pick of the weekend with highs stretching into the upper 60s! Sunday features another round of showers with high temperatures into the 50s. Next week shows some brighter skies and a warm-up!