We’ve had a lovely week so far, but we’re looking at a few changes to round out the workweek. We’ve already seen an uptick in humidity today, and we’re also looking at some active weather possible as well.

This afternoon/evening we’ll be watching for storms in western Massachusetts and parts of southern Vermont. While a storm may sneak a little farther east into southern NH/central MA, here at home we’re mainly just watching for clouds and a shower or two.

Unfortunately, the clouds may impede our visibility for tonight’s partial lunar eclipse (blood moon). Still, for all the astronomy enthusiasts out there, you might want to keep an eye on the sky, with the partial eclipse beginning at 10:34PM, with the maximum eclipse (96%) 12:13AM.

Tomorrow, we continue to feel some stickiness to the air and see some clouds around during the day. Temperatures will largely be in the low 80s, and we’re still watching out for a shower (with a possible rumble of thunder) in the afternoon/evening.

There will still be plenty of dry time both days– good news for those heading out to TPC Boston for the FM Championship (which kicked off today)! You just want to make sure you have a plan in case of inclement weather (reminder, the course will have ways of alerting you to rain/storms, but having the 7Weather App on your phone is also a good idea to keep an eye on things)!

Better news, however, is that the weekend looks absolutely marvelous for anyone heading to the course… or anywhere else for that matter.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a dry and comfortable feel! We’ll have highs in the mid to upper 70s for the coast, and upper 70s/low 80s inland. Sunday will be similarly sunny but warmer, with highs in the upper 70s/low 80s for the coast, and mid 80s inland.

It’ll be a phenomenal weekend to round out the month of August (woah), and a great weekend to head to the beach!

Make sure you have the sunscreen handy if you’re headed to the coast– the UV index will be very high!