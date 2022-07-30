7Weather- It’s the last weekend of July and the weather is looking good!

Skies quickly clear today and temperatures make it into the mid and upper 80s this afternoon. Humidity remains low and it will be breezy at times.

We’ll have great beach weather the next two days with temperatures in the upper 70s to mid 80s along the immediate coastline. It is breezy at times today and Sunday will have an sea breeze kick in mid-day.

The first day of August is hot with highs in the low 90s. Humidity will be low-moderate on Monday.