7Weather- The 80s continue into the weekend and into Monday. A cold front approaches late Monday sparking a few showers/storms.

Saturday morning starts with temperatures in the low and mid 60s and patchy fog. The fog quickly burns off mid-morning, and then the rest of the day will have a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the mid and upper 80s for most locations. The Cape is cooler with highs near 70º.

We’ll see a few showers Saturday night, but it looks like the wet weather hold off until after midnight.

Sunday morning will have fog, but it doesn’t look to burn off as quickly as Saturday. It might be that low clouds hang around until lunch time.

The afternoon has a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. The Cape is mainly cloudy with temperatures in the low and mid 60s.

It’s not the best beach weekend, but if I had to pick, I’d go Saturday. Saturday will be warmer along the coast as there will be more sunshine.

A cold front approaches the area on Monday. It arrives late in the day. Expect a few showers/storms late in the afternoon. It remains muggy with temperatures in the low 80s.

That front drops us into the 70s for the rest of the week. Dew points drop from the 60s Saturday-Monday, into the 40s on Tuesday.